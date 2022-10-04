Kaif Recreates Memory Of Pakistan Match During Legends League Cricket, Twitterati Goes Crazy

While the ongoing Legends League Cricket continues to spellbound fans by rolling back the clock with the cricketing greats in action, former India batsman Mohammad kaif stunned the fans by showcasing glimpses of his old self, attacking the opposition bowling attack in style.

During the match between Manipal Tigers and India Capitals, Kaif walked down the pitch to hammer the bowlers. This quickly reminded fans of him batting during India’s tour of Pakistan in 2004 when Kaif irked Shoaib Akhter with a similar batting approach.

Kaif was brilliant in that ODI series which India won by 3-2. His series-levelling unbeaten knock of 71 in the fourth match is still fresh in fans’ hearts.

Kaif also revisited the memories when he later took to Twitter and posted a video of both the events.

“Walking is good for health!! #never stop walking. Allahabad wale cricket aise hi khelte hain. #chora ganga kinare wala @llct20 ,” he wrote in the caption.

Walking is good for health!! #never stop walking. Allahabad wale cricket aise hi khelte hain. #chora ganga kinare wala ⁦@llct20⁩ pic.twitter.com/YKeN0Tfeqi — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 3, 2022

The video took social media by storm in no time as fans went gaga over the nostalgic post.

Conducted in India for the first time, the Legends League Cricket has been witnessing the participation of many cricketing legends including Virender Sehwag, T-20 boss Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, Brett Lee and Muttiah Muralitharan among others. Kaif scored 222 runs from five matches in the league—third highest of the season.

Gautam Gambhir’s India Capitals taking on Irfan Pathan’s Bhilwara Kings in the final at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur tomorrow.