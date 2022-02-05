Melbourne | Jagran Sports Desk: Justin Langer on Saturday resigned as the coach of the Australia senior men's team. This decision comes after Langer had a meeting with Cricket Australia on Friday. The announcement was made by Langer's management company DSEG. "DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as of the Australian men's cricket team," the statement said.

"The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately," it added. Over the years, Langer's leadership style was questioned several times and his relationship with certain players has been fractured for nearly 12 months.

On Monday, Australian media reported that Langer was involved in a heated exchange with Cricket Australia officials where he was asked to re-apply for the head coach position. However, Cricket Australia denied all these reports.

Langer was appointed as the men's team coach in 2018 after the Sandpaper Gate which saw David Warner, Steve Smith serving out one-year bans. Australia will next lock horns against Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series, and then the side is slated to tour Pakistan for a multi-format series.

After weeks of scrutiny about whether he would have his four-year contract extended beyond June, the Cricket Australia board met on Friday to discuss the 51-year-old West Australian's future. Cricket Australia said in a statement that Langer was “offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which sadly he has opted not to accept.” It also said assistant coach Andrew McDonald had been appointed interim head coach.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who is close friends with Langer — they share the same agent — told Australian Broadcasting Corp. radio that he believes Langer was pushed out of the job and it's a “really sad day as far as Australian cricket is concerned," adding that the situation was “embarrassing."

McDonald and Michael Di Venuto, former England coach Trevor Bayliss and Ponting have been mentioned as potential replacements for Langer, although Ponting's critical comments of Cricket Australia on Saturday may remove him as one of the coaching candidates.

(With Agencies Inputs)

