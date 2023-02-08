Rishabh Pant Gives Update On His Recovery, Says 'Just Able To Sit Out And Breathe Fresh Air Feels So Blessed'

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on Tuesday shared a picture on social media giving an update about his recovery following the fatal car accident in December last year.

Pant posted a story on Instagram from his home where he is recovering from his injuries. He had multiple surgeries for the ligament tears in his right knee in Mumbai in January.

“Never knew just able to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed," Pant wrote on his Instagram story.

Pant will miss the major part of cricket in 2023 including Border Gavaskar Trophy and IPL 2023. He will be missed in the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia as he was instrumental in India's 2-1 win in the 2020-21 tour.

Australia legend Ian Chappel believes that India will miss a counter-attacker in absence of Pant.

"India are really going to really miss Rishabh Pant. The Australians will be happy. He is a counter attacker, the guy who keep you awake are guys who score quickly and changes game in one session. Pant was one such player," Chappell said during an interaction organised by Star Sports.



Earlier, the 25-year old also gave an update on his surgery pertaining to a ligament tear.

“I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes,” Pant wrote on Twitter. “I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support.”

Pant further added, “From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field.”