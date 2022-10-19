'Just 30% Chance Of India Making It To Semifinal Of T20 World Cup': Kapil Dev

Former India World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev has given his verdict on Men in Blue's chances in the T20 World Cup in Australia. The legendary player feels it is very difficult for India to reach the semifinal stage of the tournament.

According to Kapil, India has only a 30% chance of featuring in the semifinal of the tournament where they lifted the inaugural title in 2007.

“In T20 cricket, the team winning a match can lose the next... It’s very difficult to talk about the chances of India winning the World Cup. The issue is can they make it to the top four? And I am concerned about their making it to the top four, only then anything can be said. For me, it’s just 30 % chance of India making it to the top (last) four,” former all-rounder said on Tuesday at the sidelines of a promotional event in Lucknow.

The veteran player believes that all-rounders are key players of the side and heaped praises on Hardik Pandya as he provides balance to the side with his dual ability of batting and bowling.

“What more do you want in the side other than having all-rounders who could win matches for a side not only in the World Cup but in all other matches or events? A cricketer like Hardik Pandya has been quite useful for India,” he said.

“All-rounders are the key players of any side, and they become the strength of a team. An all-rounder like Hardik gives Rohit Sharma the liberty to make use of the sixth bowler in a match. He is a good batter, bowler and fielder too. Ravindra Jadeja is also a perfect all-rounder for India.

“Even in our days, we had plenty of all-rounders in the India team,” said Dev, who though didn’t sound confident about the chances of India in coming T20 World Cup in Australia," Kapil added.

Kapil termed Mohammed Shami a fine bowler after he replaced the injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's squad.

"He is a fine bowler and much would depend on how Rohit uses him. Nowadays injuries are the biggest problem for fast bowlers.”

On in-form Suryakumar Yadav, he said, “In fact, no one ever thought about Yadav being an impact player in the future, but he did great with his batting and forced the world to talk about him. Now, we can’t think about India without him.

“Having a batter like Suryakumar in the team in the company of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, a team automatically becomes strong,” he concluded.