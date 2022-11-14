Jos Buttler Asks Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali To Step Aside Before Champagne Celebration | Watch

England players with the trophy celebrating the moment after winning the T20 World Cup 2022 final at Melbourne Cricket Ground. (ANI Photo)

Jos Buttler-led England lifted their second T20 World Cup title after defeating Pakistan by five wickets in the final at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. It was the occasion for England to celebrate as they became the first team to hold both ODI and T20I World Cups simultaneously.

They also joined West Indies to have two shortest-format titles to their name. England first won it in 2010. Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid played a vital role in England's title-clinching win. At the presentation ceremony, when Buttler was handed the T20 World Cup trophy, England players erupted in celebrations and enjoyed the once in the lifetime moment in front of thousands of spectators at MCG.

English skipper Buttler first clicked the picture with the whole squad and later asked Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali to step aside as the team was going to start champagne celebrations. The gesture was welcomed by netizens as they applauded Buttler for respecting faith of his players. The video has gone viral on Twitter.

Huge respect for Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid for leaving celebrations before the champagne shower #ENGvPAK #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/TF3n69SYjQ — Tahir Najar (@Amoxicillin650) November 13, 2022

Last year, Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins also showed a similar gesture towards Usman Khawaja after their emphatic Ashes win over England. Cummins asked Khwaja to get a picture together and then allowed his teammates to break into champagne celebrations.

England opener Alex Hales, Buttler and all-rounder Sam Curran featured in the ICC team of the tournament which was announced on Monday.

The power-packed opener racked up a haul of 212 runs at a healthy average of 42.40 to help propel his team to victory in Sunday’s final in Melbourne while Buttler was in similarly blistering form throughout the competition, scoring 13 runs more than his opening partner at an average of 45.00.

The left-arm seamer Curran claimed remarkable figures of 3 for 12 off his four overs in the final after getting his tournament underway with a similarly scintillating five for 10 against Afghanistan.

Curran was also named as a Player of the Tournament for scalping 13 wickets.