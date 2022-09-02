Jonny Bairstow Ruled Out Of England's T20 World Cup Squad After 'Freak Accident' Playing Golf

England batter Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of England's T20 World Cup squad hours after the England and Wales Cricket Board made the 15-member squad announcement on Friday.

The wicketkeeper batter has suffered "a lower limb injury in a freak accident while playing golf on Friday".

"He will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury," ECB said in a statement.

The 32-year-old will also miss the third Test against South Africa. Nottinghamshire batter Ben Duckett has been added to the Test squad for the third Test at the Oval starting next Thursday.

"A further announcement will be made in due course on who will replace Bairstow in England’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad," ECB further added.

Earlier in the day, England dropped Jason Roy from their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup which will be played in Australia in October.

Chris Woakes and Mark Wood were also named in both squads for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the T20I tour of Pakistan in September after the duo recovered from their respective injuries. Woakes and Wood last played for England during the Test tour of the West Indies back in March. Jos Buttler will lead the side in his inaugural global tournament as captain.

England will be looking to better their semi-final finish at last year’s T20 World Cup, and begin the campaign against Afghanistan in Perth on 22 October.

Squad for T20 World Cup and T20I series against Australia: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood.

Travel Reserve: Tymal Mills, Liam Dawson, and Richard Gleeson.