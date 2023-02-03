2007 T20 World Cup Star Joginder Sharma Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

The 39-year-old played four ODIs and as many T20Is for India under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He has scored 35 runs in ODIs while also adding five wickets in white ball. (Photo: @Joecricket_ Twitter)

INDIA's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team hero Joginder Sharma announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday.

The all-rounder played for India from 2004 to 2007 and earned popularity for his heroic last over against Pakitan in the summit clash of the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup 2007 in Johannesburg. It also turned out to be his last international match for India.

Defending 13 in the last over, Joginder held his nerves to bowl one of the famous final overs of the T20 World Cup history. Despite being hit for six on the second ball, the all-rounder kept himself calm and got Misbah-ul-Haq caught at short fine-leg to give India their first T20 World Cup title.

This day, in 2⃣0⃣0⃣7⃣#TeamIndia were crowned World T20 Champions 😎🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/o7gUrTF8XN — BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2019

In a letter addressed to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, the cricketer wrote, "Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international & domestic cricket. My journey from 2002-2017 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport."

Announced retirement from cricket 🙏😘Thanks to each n everyone for ur spot and love ❤️🙏@bcci @icc @haryana cricket Association 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QJSXoojXn5 — Joginder Sharma 🇮🇳 (@MJoginderSharma) February 3, 2023

"I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Haryana Cricket Association, Chennai Super Kings and Haryana Government," it added.

The 39-year-old played four ODIs and as many T20Is for India under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He has scored 35 runs in ODIs while also adding five wickets in white ball.

Joginder thanked his teammates and coaches for backing him to live up to his dream.

"To all my team-mates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has been absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality."

"To all cricket fans that have supported me through the ups & downs of international sport, I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all and your support has always be a source of motivation for me. Lastly, I would like to thank my family & friends for their unconditional love and support throughout my career. They have been my backbones and without them, I would not have been able to achieve what I have today," the letter further read.

Revealing his future plans, the veteran cricketer dropped hints that he will explore new opportunities in the game.

"I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in a new and different environment," the letter read.

"I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life. I wish all my former teammates and the Indian cricket team all the best for their future endeavours," it concluded.