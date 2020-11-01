Women's T20 challenge will be played from November 4 to November 9 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates between three teams -- Supernovas, Velocity, and Trailblazers.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has awarded the title sponsorship of the 2020 edition of the Women's T-20 challenge to telecommuncations company Jio. This is the first time a sponsor has signed exclusively with BCCI for the women's matches, the cricket board noted in a statement on Sunday.

The tournament will be played from November 4 to November 9 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates between three teams -- Supernovas, Velocity, and Trailblazers.

In a statement, BCCI announced that the partnership will also have the support of Reliance Foundation Education and Sports for All (RF ESA).

"As BCCI grows the game of cricket across all formats, one key area of focus has been to grow the women's game. We hope the Jio WOmen's T20 Challenge will inspire more young girls to take up the sport and give parents the confidence that playing cricket is a great career opportunity for their daughters," BCCI president Saurav Ganguly said.

The first match will be played between Supernovas and Velocity on Wednesday evening in Sharjah. A total of four matches, including the final on November 9, will be played at a single venue in the UAE.

"My heartiest congratulations to BCCI for organising the Women's T20 Challenge," Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation said in a statement. "This is a progressive step towards the growth of women's cricket in India. I am delighted to offer my full support for this wonderful initiative. I have immense faith in the potential and capabilities of all our sportswomen."

