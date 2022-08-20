Jhulan Goswami, Indian Pace Sensation, To Retire From All Forms of Cricket After England Series

Ace Indian women pacer Jhulan Goswami on Saturday annouced that she will be hanging her boots after the ODI series against England. Jhulan will play her farewell match at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground on September 24.

The veteran pacer was named in the Indian ODI squad announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday for the series against England next month. India will play three T20Is and three ODIs in England starting September 10.

As per BCCI sources as quoted by ANI, the third and final ODI on 24th September will be her last international appearance.

The 39-year-old was not part of the India's Commonwealth Games squad, where the team bagged a silver medal. In her two-decade-long career, she has so far played 201 ODIs, 68 T20Is and 12 Tests and added 352 wickets to her bag across all formats. Jhulan is the highest wicket-taker in the history of women's ODIs with 252 scals.

For years she spearheaded the Indian pace bowling attack and became a reliable member of the team. Apart from being the back-bone of the bowling line-up she nurtured many young players under her watchful eyes.

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues.

The first ODI between India and England will be played at 1st Central County Ground, Hove on September 18 after the conclusion of three-match T20I series. The T20I series will commence from September 10.