New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the forthcoming ODI series against South Africa after testing positive for COVID-19 during the camp in Bengaluru. He was supposed to travel to Cape Town with the ODI members on Wednesday and join the rest of the squad ahead of the ODI series starting January 19th.

Now, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jayant Yadav as a replacement for Sundar.

NEWS - Jayant Yadav & Navdeep Saini added to ODI squad for series against South Africa.



More details here - https://t.co/NerGGcODWQ #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/d14T9j3PgJ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2022

BCCI issued a media advisory on Thursday announcing the same. In the official media advisory, it was also mentioned that Navdeep Saini has also been added to the squad.

"The Committee also added fast bowler Navdeep Saini to the ODI squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj who is still recovering from his hamstring injury that he sustained in the 2nd Test against South Africa in Johannesburg," BCCI statement reads.

India currently is playing the third and last Test match of 3-match series against South Africa. Team India and South Africa currently leveled at 1-1 and this match will act as a tie breaker.

Meanwhile, India is slated to play 3-match ODI series with SA starting January 19. The first and the second ODI will be played at the Boland Park in Paarl on January 19 and January 21 respectively. The third and final ODI is scheduled to take place at Newlands in Cape Town on January 23.

India’s Updated ODI squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini

