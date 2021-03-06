Sanjana Ganesan, who is rumoured to get married to Jasprit Bumrah, is quite a popular face of Star Sports and has been hosting the shows for IPL, ICC Cricket World Cup and Pro Badminton League

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently on a break, has created a heavy buzz on social media. Reportedly, the 27-year-old right-arm seamer took a break to prepare for his wedding. As soon as this news broke out, he has left his fans guessing as to who will be his bride. Several names are doing rounds including, south actress Anupama Parameswaran. However, there are reports that instead of the actress, Jassi is going to start his innings with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan.

Sanjana is quite a popular face of Star Sports and has been hosting the shows for IPL, ICC Cricket World Cup and Pro Badminton League. For unversed, she has been Miss India 2014 finalist and has also participated in MTV reality-based show Splitsvilla hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha the same year. Well, we are not sure if the reports of Jasprit getting married to Sanjana is true or not, however, it is believed that she is the only one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

Talking more about Jasprit Bumrah's 'secret marriage', he is expected to have a destination wedding in Goa. Mumbai Indian's fast bowler is due to travel to Mumbai first with his mother and sister. As per reports, only a few family members will attend the wedding due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Also, none of the Indian mates will attend the wedding due to the ongoing match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

Popularly known as 'Boom Boom', he has always been a very private person and now standing true to his nature Jasprit is keeping his marriage secret.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah requested BCCI to release him from India’s squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to 'personal' reasons. Not just this, he will also be missing from the upcoming 5-T20I series against England, which starts March 12. He will now be only seen in action during IPL 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv