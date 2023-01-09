Jasprit Bumrah To Miss ODIs Against Sri Lanka: Report

IND vs SL ODIs: The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. (Photo: ANI)

India speedster Jasprit Bumrah will continue to spend time on the sidelines as he will not play the ODIs against Sri Lanka despite being named in the squad by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last week.

As per a Cricbuzz report, BCCI sources have said a call has been taken not to rush him into action so soon. He is not among the players who have reached Guwahati, the venue for the first ODI.

BCCI on January 3 added Bumrah to the squad for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

"The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon," the BCCI had said in the statement.

Bumrah has been out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury.

Keeping in mind the busy schedule ahead including Border Gavaskar Trophy, NCA has suggested resting Bumrah for ODIs against Sri Lanka.

The 29-year-old last played in the home T20I series against Australia before the T20 World Cup 2022. The right-arm-pacer played the two games in the series before he was ruled out due to a back injury.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will return for the ODI series after being given rest for the T20I series which India won by 2-1.

India's updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.