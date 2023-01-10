Jasprit Bumrah Set To Miss First Test Against Australia: Report

Talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to miss the first test between India and Australia starting 9th February at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium as per a report from ESPNcricinfo. This report comes as a big jolt to India ahead of the series. The India vs Australia test series also known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is a 4-match affair played every two years.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the BCCI regarding this. Bumrah, who was on the verge of making a comeback against Sri Lanka in the ODI series after a long hiatus, was ruled out at the last minute due to stiffness in the back. Here's what the BCCI press release said,"Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has not named any replacement for Jasprit Bumrah."

When asked about the status on Bumrah, Rohit Sharma said,"It's an unfortunate incident with him. "The poor guy had been working very hard at the NCA all this time. Just when he got back to full fitness, he started bowling and everything, the last two days I think this incident happened where he felt a little bit of stiffness in his back. It's nothing major, it's just stiffness. When Bumrah says anything we have to be very cautious about it. I thought it was important for us to make that decision then, to just pull him out. When we named him, he was in the process of getting his workload done. We need to be very careful with him. He had a major injury before the T20 World Cup. So we just need to be careful."

The 29-year-old can be still be in contention for the second half of the Test series against Australia if everything goes right in the rehab.