Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup 2022, Confirms BCCI

India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been officially ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia owing to a back injury, the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday.

"The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists. Bumrah, was initially ruled out from the ongoing Mastercard 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury," BCCI said in a statement.

"The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon," it added.

Earlier, reports in media surfaced that the pacer had been ruled out of the T20 World Cup owing to back injury but BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said the board is "keeping fingers crossed" for Bumrah's availability in the showpiece event.

On Friday, Bumrah was also ruled out from the T20I against South Africa after missing the series opener in Thiruvananthapuram.

The experienced pacer has only played five T20Is for India this year. He missed the Asia Cup and series against Australia due to his rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

After Burah's omission from the T20 World Cup squad, it is likely that Mohammed Shami will be shifted to the main squad and Mohammad Siraj or Umesh Yadav will be added to the reserve list. Deepak Chahar is the other pacer who is named as one of the reserve players.

The Indian World Cup squad will assemble in Mumbai following the conclusion of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa from where the team is scheduled to leave for Australia on October 6.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

India squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.