Jasprit Bumrah On Missing T20 World Cup 2022: 'Gutted For Not Being A Part Of It'

STAR Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I World Cup and he is 'gutted' that he will have to miss the big tournament due to his back injury. A day after BCCI confirmed that Jasprit would not be a part of the World Cup, the star pacer took to his social handle and tweeted that he will cheer for his team while going through his rehabilitation process.

"I am gutted that I won't be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I've received from my loved ones. As I recover, I'll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia," Bumrah tweeted on Tuesday.

Bumrah's performance for the Indian team is crucial and his absence from a prominent event like the world cup will be a massive setback to the Indian team as his absence will undoubtedly affect India's overall performance as death bowling still remains a grey area.

I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XjHJrilW0d — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 4, 2022

Meanwhile, BCCI on Monday on Sunday tweeted a health update of the pacer and announced his unavailability for the upcoming world cup.

"The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists. Bumrah was initially ruled out from the ongoing Mastercard 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon," the Indian cricket board wrote in the tweet.

The BCCI is yet to name Bumrah's replacement. However, pacer Mohammed Shami, who is on the standby list, could replace him if he gains full fitness after recovering from COVID-19.

In case, Shami does not achieve the desired fitness standards, Deepak Chahar or Mohammed Siraj could be named in the World Cup squad.

Talking about T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, the event will start on October 16. Team India will leave for Australia on Thursday, October 6. The World Cup will begin with the first round from where four teams will qualify for Super 12, which will begin on October 22.