'Jasprit Bumrah Not Even Close To Shaheen Afridi': Abdul Razzaq's Blunt Response

India's Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi are regarded as the current premier pacers of their respective countries. Both Bumrah and Shaheen are among the leading pacers of this generation and it's hard to pick one over the other.

Bumrah has grabbed a total of 249 wickets in 30 Tests and 128 ODIs while in 60 T20Is he has scalped 70 wickets. On the other hand, Shaheen has taken 99 scalps in 25 Tests. The left-arm pacer has 62 wickets in 32 ODIs and 58 wickets in 47 T20Is.

Now, former Pakistan all-rounder and member of the Pakistan selection panel Abdul Razzaq and has come to the conclusion that Shaheen is better than Bumrah while comparing the two pacers.

"Shaheen bahut accha hai, Bumrah toh uske paas bhi nahi aata (Shaheen is very good. Bumrah doesn't come near him)," Abdul Razzaq told Paktv.tv recently.

When asked, who is better among Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen, Razzaq replied: "All three are good."

Both Shaheen and Bumrah missed a major part of cricket in 2022 due to their respective injuries. Shaheen missed the Asia Cup 2022 and also the Test series against England due to a knee injury while Bumrah was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Bumrah is also set to miss the first two Tests against Australia in February.

However, he will join the Indian squad for the remaining Test series after recovering from a back injury. India skipper Rohit Sharma is hopeful of Bumrah's return for the later part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.



"About Bumrah, I am not too sure at the moment. The first two Test matches, of course, he is not going to be available. I am expecting...I am hoping, not expecting, that he plays the next (last) two Test matches (against Australia). We don't want to take any risks with him as back injuries are always critical. We have a lot of cricket coming back after that as well," Rohit had said recently.

"We are in constant touch with physios and doctors in NCA. We will monitor. The medical team will give him as much time as he wants," he added.

India will take on Australia in the first Test at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha from February 9.