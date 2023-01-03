Jasprit Bumrah Makes Comeback, Included In ODI Squad For Sri Lanka Series

INDIA pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will return to action in the ODI series against Sri Lanka after a months-long spell on the sidelines due to a back injury.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday added Bumrah to the ODI squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka, commencing on January 10.

Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.