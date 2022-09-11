Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel Set To Feature In India's T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and seamer Harshal Patel will be fully fit and make thier return for the next month's T20 World Cup in Australia.

The sources said that both players are in good shape now after recovering from their injuries and are training regularly in National Cricket Academy (NCA).



"Jasprit is bowling in nets regularly at NCA. The medical team is keeping a close eye on him, he is looking fine and he will come back most likely. The final test is not done yet but he will clear it. On the other hand, Harshal is also doing well and hopefully he will be available for selection as well. Rest all depends on final tests," ANI quoted sources as saying.

The selection committee meeting is likely to take place by September 15 for the shortest format marquee event.

Notably, Harshal Patel is India's second highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket this year with 19 scalps, with veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the top with 31 wickets. Bumrah has only played three T20Is this year, across which he has taken three wickets.

India missed the experience of Bumrah and Harshal in their second round exit from the Asia Cup 2022. From the current Asia Cup squad, Avesh Khan and Ravindra Jadeja are likely to miss the World Cup due to injuries or illness. Axar Patel could replace Jadeja, who has undergone knee surgery recently, in the squad.

Ahead of the World Cup, Bumrah and Harshal are likely to feature in home T20I series against Australia and South Africa. The World Cup in Australia starts on October 16 and ends on November 13.