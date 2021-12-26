New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian Cricket team will take on South Africa today in the first Test of 3-match series of their South Africa tour at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The Test match happening today on December 26 is being referred to as a Boxing Day Test.

All sports that take place on December 26 are referred to as Boxing Day is a traditional practice across several Commonwealth nations, including the likes of Australia, Canada, England, South Africa, and New Zealand. Apart from India vs South Africa's first Test, England will also take on Australia for its third Ashes Test today in the MCG.

But, What is Boxing Day?

A day after Christmas is called Boxing Day and all the sporting fixtures, a day after X-mas is termed the same. There are several reasons why this day is specifically called this.

Firstly, the tradition may have come from a custom in the late Roman/ early Christian era wherein alms boxes placed in churches were used to collect special offerings tied to the Feast of Saint Stephen, which, in the Western Christian Churches, falls on the same day as Boxing Day, the second day of Christmastide.

As per a popular version, the term comes from the alms boxes or boxes kept for the poor in churches which used to be opened, a day after the festival of Christmas.

Another version suggests that Boxing Day is celebrated to honour the labourers and servants who used to work even on Christmas. The name hence comes from the gift boxes they would get as presents, a day after the festival.

Importance of Boxing Day in Sports

The day is important in sports as it works as traction for the audience and crowds in the stadium. Cricket boards, especially in New Zealand, South Africa, England, and Australia, package the Test in a way that crowds come to watch Test match cricket.

MCG is one of the grounds that hosts Boxing Day Tests for many years now. India has also played several Boxing Day Tests in the MCG, last in the year 2018 they played a test on the same day and won it.

Posted By: Ashita Singh