New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: On December 8, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) had announced the Indian team's squad for the upcoming three-match Test series in South Africa. During the squad announcement, the BCCI said that Rohit Sharma has been appointed as India's full-time limited-overs captain, replacing Virat Kohli. However, no one could have realised then that BCCI's decision to replace Kohli with Rohit would turn into a massive controversy.

Kohli, before the beginning of the T20I World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), had announced that he would leave T20I captaincy after the tournament. However, the 32-year-old asserted that he would continue to lead India in Tests and one-day internationals (ODIs).

"I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket," Kohli had said in an Instagram post on September 16.

However, the selectors were a bit reluctant of having two white-ball captains and thus decided to hand over the reins to Rohit in both formats. Later, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly said that he had spoken to Kohli regarding the leadership change, noting that he had requested him to not give up the T20I captaincy.

"It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly told news agency ANI.

"So it was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain. I as President personally spoke to Virat Kohli and the chairman of selectors has also spoken to him," he added.

However, Kohli, before the Indian team departed for the South Africa tour, refuted Ganguly's claims, saying he was not asked to leave the T20I captaincy. He also noted that the communication about the ODI captaincy could have been better.

"There was no prior communication with me since I announced the T20I captaincy decision up till December 8. The chief selector discussed the Test team to which we both agreed Before ending the call, I was told the five selectors decided that I would not be told that I will not be ODI captain. Which I replied 'okay fine'. And in the selection call afterwards, we chatted about it briefly this is what happened, there was no communication prior to that at all," noted Kohli, expressing his disappointment.

"When I communicated with the BCCI first about quitting the T20I captaincy, I told them that this is my point of view, these are the reasons for my decision. It was received quite well. No one took offence, no one had any hesitation. No one told me that I should not leave the T20I captaincy," he said.

Kohli's statement has left Indian cricket in a state of confusion with both fans and cricket pundits questioning the board by the way it handled the situation. Recently, legendary India batsman Sunil Gavaskar has also demanded a clarification from the BCCI, saying Ganguly needs to clear the air over the captaincy issue.

"I think it (Kohli's comment) actually doesn't bring the BCCI into the picture. I think it's the individual who has to be asked where he got the impression he had conveyed such a message to Kohli. So, that's the only thing," Gavaskar said while speaking to India Today.

However, Ganguly has refused to issue a statement. "No statements, no press conference. We will deal with it, leave it to (the) BCCI," Ganguly local media persons on Thursday.

Where does the whole incident has left Indian cricket?

The whole incident has left Indian cricket in a state of confusion. Several believe that earlier claims made by Ganguly were just an "attempted exercise in damage control". Talking about Kohli, a veteran at handling media for more than 13 years now, he never expressed any official displeasure at his removal which he said was understandable because of the lack of ICC silverware.

Kohli, who loves a good scrap, often thrives in these situations and if he gets a couple of hundreds in South Africa, he would be in a very strong position. If the team wins the series, which will be his last frontier as India Test captain, that will be icing on the cake.

So, will the BCCI just let it pass? Perhaps not but as of now, chances of a satisfactory reconciliation look dim. What it seems like is a long drawn battle of chess -- which the BCCI mandarins would ideally want to end in a "respectable draw" so that Indian cricket is the winner.

