India vs England 2021: Confusion still continues over the status of the Test series between India and England. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, meanwhile, will meet ECB officials on September 22 to discuss rescheduling the Manchester Test next year.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The fifth and final game of the five-match Test series between India and England, which was scheduled to be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester, was cancelled on Friday after the deadly COVID-19 breached the bio-bubble of the Indian team, infecting header coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and physio Yogesh Parmar.

However, the cancellation of the Manchester Test has left everyone, including cricket pundits, ex-players and fans, confused as it is not clear yet as to who has won the series. As of now, India leads the series 2-1, but there has not been any official word either from the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) or England and the Wales Cricket Board (ECB) about the winner.

Initially, the ECB in its press release had stated that the Indian team is forfeiting the game which means the series ended in a tie with both Men in Blue and Three Lions winning two games each. However, the ECB clarified its statement later and removed the word "forfeiting".

Later, the BCCI issued a statement that it will hold discussions with the ECB to "reschedule" the Test match. BCCI chief and former India captain Sourav Ganguly will also visit England and meet ECB officials on September 22 to discuss the modalities of the one-off match next year.

"In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match," the BCCI statement read.

Did India eventually win the series?

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison's recent statement, meanwhile, has cleared the things. Speaking to Sky Sports, Harrison said that the proposed one-off Test between India and England would be a "stand-alone" and won't be a series decider.

"No, I think it's a stand-alone situation. We have been offered a few other options, probably need to take a look (at those)," Harrison told Sky Sports. "The glass half full version of it is that the prospects of playing a one off Test match against India as a focal point on this ground, let's try to deliver on that. It can be the only good news that comes out of a day like today".

This means that Virat Kohli's men have finally managed to conquer England after 14 long years. Meanwhile, if the rescheduled match is a one-off engagement than India would be deemed winners of the series as it stands right now, something that has not been officially confirmed yet.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma