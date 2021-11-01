Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian Cricket team on Sunday witnessed yet another defeat in the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 and this time from New Zealand. Two defeats in two matches have left India trailing Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand, and Namibia in Group 2 of the Super 12 at the World Cup 2021.

But are the Indian team out of the semi-finals race in the T20 WC this year? Most definitely not! But the Men-in-Blue will have to tie their laces even tighter if they want to finish this race now. India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in their first outing. The said defeat also brought an end to India’s unbeaten streak against the Men in Green in World Cup events.

In the next match against Kiwis, where the team was supposed to do better, Team India crumbled even harder but that's not the end of the tournament yet. India still has to play three league-stage games against Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland and if they manage to win all three their chances are still afloat. However, Kohli's men just not need to win these games comprehensively but will also have to depend upon other results.

Here have a look at How India can still qualify for T20 World Cup?

-After suffering two defeats, If India loses one more game then they are officially out of the T20 WC for this year and hence primarily they should focus on winning the rest of their league matches which would take their tally to a maximum of six points.

Also, It must be noticed that India's net run rate is -1.609, only better than last-placed team Scotland (-3.562), So in order to improve they must win their remaining matches with higher margins. Team India can be confident to beat the two Scotland and Namibia. However, beating Afghanistan can be a challenge for the team.

- Also apart from winning all three games, India will also have to pray for other results falling in their favour. Meaning, as Pakistan's place in the next stage is almost confirmed, India will have to pray for New Zealand and Afghanistan to lose one game of the rest.

If India manages to beat Afghanistan and Afghanistan manages to dent New Zealand’s campaign. Both the teams, Afghanistan and New Zealand will tie at six points alongside India. Hence, if India has the best net run rate among the three sides, they will go through.

Posted By: Ashita Singh