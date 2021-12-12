New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Team India now has two captains taking their game forward across the three formats. While Rohit Sharma replaced Virat Kohli as T20I and One Day International (ODI) captain, Kohli will continue to captain India in Test Cricket. Historically, Indian cricket has been through the moments of chaos when there was split captaincy. At present, Australia have Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins while England is being led by Eoin Morgan and Joe Root.

When MS Dhoni had announced his shock retirement from Test cricket in December 2014, Virat Kohli took charge as captain even as Mahi continued at the helm of white-ball squad for two more years before passing on the baton at the start of 2017.

"Split captaincy doesn’t work in India,” Dhoni had said before stepping down as white-ball captain. "In one company, (do) you make two CEOs? No. If Kohli is going to play T20s and he is good enough, let him be there. Even though I would like to see other people coming out, it's difficult,” Dhoni had added.

People will always judge you by results: Sourav Ganguly

Meanwhile, BCCI President and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly said that following Kohli’s departure as T20I captain, selectors did not want to have two different white-ball captains.

"It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly, as quoted by ANI, said.

It’s good for Indian Cricket: Gautam Gambhir

Former Team India opener and now BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir also weighed in on BCCI’s decision to split captaincy. "I think it's good for Indian cricket that now we have got two captains, one in red-ball cricket and one in white-ball cricket, so Rohit will get enough time to groom white-ball teams -- whether it is the T20 format or ODI format," Gautam said in an interview with Star Sports. Gautam added that he feels that Rohit Sharma as a leader will definitely do really well for Indian cricket. “Plus, Indian cricket is in very safe hands, especially in white-ball cricket," he said.

It’s a good move: Dilip Vengsarkar

Former India captain and ex-BCCI chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar said that the board has made the right decision in handing over the white-ball reins to Rohit, calling it a 'good move'. "The BCCI has made the right move in making Rohit Sharma the India white-ball captain across ODIs and T20Is. Rohit has been doing well for quite some time now and he was waiting to get his captaincy turn. I feel it is a good move," Vengsarkar was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

