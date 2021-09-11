According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the top brass of the BCCI is not happy with Virat Kohli as he has lost three ICC tournaments -- 2017 Champions Trophy, 2019 World Cup and World Test Championship -- as a captain.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The countdown for Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian cricket team has begun as the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has hinted that it might appoint a new skipper if the Men in Blue fail to win the upcoming T20I World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reported Dainik Jagran quoting sources.

According to the Dainik Jagran report, the top brass of the BCCI is not quite happy with Kohli as he has lost three International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments -- 2017 Champions Trophy, 2019 World Cup and World Test Championship -- as a captain.

The report, quoting sources, claimed a crucial meeting was also conducted by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Secretary Jay Shah, Vice President Rajeev Shukla and Treasurer Arun Dhumal in Mumbai in July after the Indian team lost the ICC WTC final.

The sources told Dainik Jagran that the top brass of the BCCI was not happy after the team's performance in the ICC WTC final and the management's decision to field two spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja -- in "seam-friendly" conditions at Southampton.

One of the sources further told Dainik Jagran that the BCCI also wanted to have Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the Test squad in England. Notably, a media report had claimed that Kumar is not keen on playing Test cricket and wants to focus on limited-overs after he was dropped from the England squad. However, the pacer had refuted the claims, making him available for all three formats.

The sources said that the BCCI is mulling appointing three different captains if Kohli fails to lift the upcoming T20I World Cup. However, another source told Dainik Jagran that Rohit Sharma might be appointed as the limited-overs skipper while Kohli might continue as the Test captain.

Interestingly, several cricket pundits and former players have also raised questions over Kohli's tactical decision. Under Kohli, India has played 95 one-day internationals (ODIs), winning 65 games with a win percentage of 70.43.

In T20Is, he has led the Indian team in 45 games, winning 27 of them with a 65.11 win percentage. In Tests, Kohli had led India in 65 matches, winning 38 of them with a win percentage of 24.61.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma