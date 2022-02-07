New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Under-19 World Champion captain Yash Dhull speaks less but plays with an immaculate finesse in his age group up to the point that he and his team won the world cup for the record fifth time.

“I am just the same. A person should never change. Cricket was my focus and will always remain so. It’s just that now I’ll have to work doubly more. I’ll have to better myself to secure a spot in the senior Cricket. I’ll work on fitness more,” Dhull told Dainik Jagran when asked what all has changed in him after Saturday’s World Cup win.

When asked what will be his next focus, IPL or Test team and whether he wishes to make some changes in his game for that, Yash declines. He says that he dominates both in T-20 and One Day International (ODI). “In every format, you have to keep your game different,” Dhull says.

Delhi Capitals the favourite IPL team

Dhull reveals that Delhi Capitals is his favourite IPL team, ‘but the real game is the Test Cricket’, Yash quips quickly. “You enjoy Test Cricket rather differently. The game changes after every innings. When two or three wickets are down, you establish a partnership and that gives you different level of gratification,” Dhull adds.

Credit VVS sir (Laxman), didn’t feel alone when tested COVID positive: Yash Dhull

When asked about the time when Yash and several other cricketers had tested positive for COVID-19, Dhull says that this couldn’t affect the team’s moral. “VVS sir used to talk to us over video call every day. That’s why we didn’t feel alone when we were under quarantine”.

Yash Dhull led Under-19 Team India to win the World Cup for record fifth time by beating England in final in Antigua on Saturday.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma