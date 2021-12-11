New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was forced to miss the second Test of the two-match series against New Zealand earlier this month after he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. It was expected that the 33-year-old will make a comeback for the South Africa series, but he now has been ruled out of the complete tour that is scheduled to begin later this month due to a knee injury.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Jadeja will likely go for surgery that could effectively rule him out for four to six months. The report, quoting one of Jadeja's teammates, claimed that the star all-rounder might also quit Test cricket in order to prolong his limited-overs career.

The Dainik Jagran report, quoting sources, further claimed that Jadeja's injury is "very serious" and he will unlikely recover for the Sri Lanka series that is scheduled to take place next year. However, the Jagran sources said that Jadeja might recover for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jadeja has been an integral part of the Indian Test squad as his batting in the longer format of the game has improved significantly. In England, Jadeja played ahead of fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in all four Tests, considering his batting. However, if Jadeja decides to quit Test cricket, then the Indian team would be in a state of bother as the 33-year-old provides balance to the team.

Meanwhile, the Indian team's next Test assignment is in South Africa where they will play three games against the Proteas. In Jadeja's absence, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav have been selected as spinners.

Here's India's complete Test squad for three-match series against South Africa:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha(wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj.

Stand-by players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma