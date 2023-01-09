'I've Seen De Villiers, Sachin, Richards, Kohli... But He's Once A Century Batter': Kapil Dev On Flamboyant India Star

Former India World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev is among the Indian players who have seen most of the Indian cricketers since their early days including Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli.

The veteran cricketer has also seen world cricket legends from Vivian Richards to AB de Villiers but no one comes close to current Indian star Suryakymar Yadav.

Since making his debut for India in the white-ball format, the right-handed stylish batter has been in form of his life. In the third T20I against Sri Lanka, Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 112 runs off 51 balls laced with nine sixes and seven fours.

The innings was not only about boundaries but also the fearless way of cricket that the batter plays at ease.



His century guided India to 228/5 in 20 overs which Sri Lanka failed to chase as Men in Blue won the match by 91 runs to clinch the series 2-1.

Commenting on his knock Kapil Dev feels the range of shots Suryakumar has leaves bowlers frightened. He further said Suryakumar Yadav is the kind of player who comes only once in a century.

“Sometimes I am at loss of words on how to describe his knock. When we see Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, we feel someday there will be a player who will compel us to think he is also part of that list. There is indeed a lot of talent in India. And the kind of cricket he plays, that lap shot the one over fine leg, then that leaves the bowler frightened because he can stand and hit a six over mid-on and mid-wicket," Kapil Dev told ABP News.

"That is what makes it difficult for the bowlers because he is able to pick the line and length consistently. I have seen great batters like De Villiers, Vivian Richards, Sachin, Virat, Ricky Ponting, but very few can hit the ball as cleanly as him. Hats off to Suryakumar Yadav. These kind of players come only once in a century," he added.

India will now play the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka commencing on Tuesday, January 10.