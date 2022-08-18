It's Been An Honour: Virat Kohli On Completing 14 Years In International Cricket

Former India captain Virat Kohli today completes 14 dominating years in the international cricket as he made his ODI debut on August 18, 2008 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. Kohli just managed to score 12 runs in his maiden innings for Men in Blue but he later proved his selection and smashed his first ODI fifty in the 4th ODI of the five-match series. He accumulated a total of 159 runs in the series which India won by 3-2.

Kohli found a spot in the Indian side at the back of his title winning performance at the 2008 U19 World Cup at Kaula Lumpur, Malaysia. He became the second captain to lift the U19 title for India.

In his 14-year-long career Kohli has achieved many laurels and will continue to do so if he continues the manner in which he plays. He became a household name in the cricket franzy nation due to his on-field aggression and ease with which he middles the ball with his bat. Kohli went on to prove his mettle and became a constant member of the Men in Blue in all the three formats. Kohli was the youngest player in the 2011 World Cup winning Indian squad.

In his career so far, Kohli has amassed 12,344 ODI runs, 8,074 Test runs and 3,308 T20I runs in 463 matches across all three formats. He is regarded as one of the greatest batter of all time in the history of cricket. Kohli is the second highest run-getter in the ODI format and the highest among active players. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is leading the chart with 18,426 runs.

Remembering his 14 years in the international circuit, former India captain shared a Instagram post and wrote,"14 years ago, it all started and it's been an honour."

In the recent times Kohli has come under scrutiny for his depleting form but the star batter knows how to make adjustments to his techniques to gain his rhythm back. Currently, Kohli is spending some time away from cricket and will be seen in action against the arch-rival Pakistan in the second clash of the 2022 Asia Cup on August 28.