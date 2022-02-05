Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most Man of the Match and Man of the Series awards in international cricket (all three forms combined) | Twitter/@ICC

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: For over two decades, Sachin Tendulkar drove India’s ODI revolution that soon spilled all over world. As India will play its 1000th One Day International (ODI) against West Indies on Sunday, Tendulkar stands as India’s only cricket luminary who has seen it all – 200th, 300th, 400th, 500th, 600th, 700th, and 800th ODIs – leading the country in many historic wins at home and overseas. In a rare seen-it-all experience of international cricket, Sachin Tendulkar has been the part of 46.3 per cent of all ODIs that India has played till date.

Tendulkar has played 463 ODIs of India’s 999 ODIs in last 48 years.

Reacting to the milestone set to be achieved by Indian Cricket team on Sunday, Sachin said: “It was only possible because of the past Cricketers, the current Cricketers, the past board members, the current board members. Not to forget the most important people, our Indian Cricket team’s well-wishers.”

“I would want to say that it is an achievement for all of us. The entire nation should be proud of this. And hope Indian Cricket continues to go from strength to strength,” Sachin added further.

Sachin Tendulkar says that he remembers the first time India played ODI with white ball.

“I had seen it all. If I remember correctly, we played ODI in whites till as late as 2000-01 against Zimbabwe. I remember my first white ball experience was day games in New Zealand in 1990 tri-series. In India, the first Day-Night game I played, we were given coloured T-shirts and white trousers at JLN football stadium in Delhi,” Sachin told news agency PTI.

The two ‘Desert Storm’ hundreds against Australia in Sharjah would rank among his finest, besides the 200 against South Africa in Gwalior.

“That’s a memorable knock as it was a good South African attack and it was the first time someone scored a double hundred in an ODI. It was special,” he said.

Tendulkar, who will turn 49 this April, has the most ODI centuries of any batter: 49. On February 24, it will be 12 years since he became the first male batter to record a double-century in ODIs, a feat he achieved against South Africa in Gwalior. In 463 ODIs, Sachin secured 18,426 runs, a feat that is likely to remain unbeaten for years to come.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma