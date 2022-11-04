'It Was 100% Fake Fielding': Former India Opener Gives His Verdict On Virat Kohli

For the first time, any Indian player has come up with an opinion admitting Men in Blue's fault in the fake fielding controversy. Former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra feels that Virat Kohli was at fault during the clash against Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Since the incident happened it has garnered different opinions from former cricketers. The controversy sparked after Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan accused Kohli of fake fielding during their run-chase of the revised target as rain enforced the DLS method.

The incident happened in the seventh over of Bangladesh's innings and it went unnoticed when Kohli imitated as if he was relaying an Arshdeep Singh throw from the deep. The ground umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown failed to take notice of it and it was also out of the vision of the batters Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

"Woh fake fielding tha, 100% tha, wo jo throw marne ka prayas kia wo agar umpire dekhte toh 5 run ki pentaly padti humko aur 5 run se hum match bhi jeete. (Yes that was 100% fake fielding because of the way Kohli attempted to throw the ball. If the umpires had seen him do that, we would've been slapped with a five-run penalty and we've won by five runs only.) So we escaped here but next time if someone does this then the umpires will have to be more careful. So are Bangladesh right? Yes, they are but nobody noticed it then so can't do anything now," the cricketer-turned-pundit said in a video on his YouTube channel.

In a nail-biting encounter, India got the better of Bangladesh by five runs to boost their semifinal hopes.

The veteran cricketer further opined that if it was called fake fielding then the ball would have been declared a dead ball. In that case, Bangladesh would have added seven runs to their total and the result could have been different.

"If that five penalty runs were given, the two that the Bangladesh pair ran, would have still have been counted, the ball would have been dead and Bangladesh would have gotten to choose who takes strike in the next ball," Chopra revealed in the video.

India will next take on Zimbabwe at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 6 while Bangladesh will play against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, November 4.