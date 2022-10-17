'It required a lot of commitment, dedication to be back': Mohammed Shami After Replacing Bumrah In India's WC Squad

India pacer Mohammed Shami has been putting in a lot of hard work in Australia to make his case strong in India's playing XI for the T20 World Cup in absence of speedster Jasprit Bumrah.

Shami has replaced Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad as he was named as the standby player for the tournament. He was the top contender to get a place in India's squad despite not playing the shortest format of the game for India since November last year.

Shami had impressed with his performance in this year's Indian Premier League and was always at the forefront to make his comeback in the T20I format.

"It required a lot of hard work, commitment and dedication to be back but the journey to Australia has been thoroughly rewarding. No better feeling than to be back with #TeamIndia and my boys. Looking forward to the World Cup," Shami wrote in a tweet.

The right-arm experienced pacer is bowling in nets, training with the squad and honing his techniques to bring the best out of him in the high-stake competition.

Recently, a video of Shami getting the better of Dinesh Karthik in one of India's practice sessions also became an instant hit on social media.

Speaking at the captains' press conference, Indian skipper Rohit provided a crucial update about the senior pacer.

"Shami had Covid two-three weeks ago. He was called to the NCA then, he worked hard for the last 10 days and he is in Brisbane. He will practice with us tomorrow," Rohit had said ahead of India’s meeting with Australia in the warm-up match.