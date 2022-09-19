'It Is Something That I'm Working At': KL Rahul On His Low Strike-Rate In T20Is

Ahead of the first T20I against Australia, India opener KL Rahul has admitted that he is working on his low strike-rate issue in the shortest format of the game. Rahul has been struggling to score quickfire runs in the T20I format which is affecting his strike-rate.

In the recently concluded Asia Cup, Rahul scored 132 runs off which 36 came off 39 balls that too against Hong Kong. However, he smashed 41-ball 62 against Afghanistan in the last game of Super 4 in absence of his regular opening partner Rohit Sharma. In 61 T20Is that he has played so far, the right-handed batter has a strike-rate of 140.91 which always sparked debates as he opens the innings.

"Look, obviously something that every player wants to work on. No one is perfect, everybody is working towards something, obviously strike-rates are taken on an overall basis. You never see when a batter has played at a certain strike-rate, whether it was important to play for him to play at 200 strike-rate or whether the team could have still won with him playing at 120-130. These are the things that no one analyses," Rahul said ahead of the series opener in Mohali.

"Yes, it is something that I am working at, the roles that have been defined to each player in last 10-12 months have been very clear, everyone is working towards it. And, I am just working towards how can I better myself as an opening batter and how I can have an impact for my team whenever I go out to bat," he added.

The vice-captain was very elaborative in his answer and accepted the criticism experts throw at him for a poor strike-rate in T20Is. Rahul further praised coach and captain for their continuous support and encouragement.

"There can be criticism for many things. But the most important thing for a player is that what his captain, coach and teammates think of him in the dressing room. Only we know what role is expected of each player. Everyone is trying to give their best, but not everyone can succeed in each game. It is the kind of environment we have created where players are not scared to commit mistakes or fail," Rahul said.



"Anyone can criticise but we criticise ourselves more than any of you do because we are representing our country, you want to win games for your country, and we want to win the World Cup. All of these things are in our mind, if we do not do well, it hurts us as well. What goes in our group, that is what is important. The captain and coach are always encouraging players, not just when they are doing well but also when they are going through a tough time which is what a player wants to see, which is any individual would want to see, a little bit support, a little bit of care when someone is down," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that KL Rahul would open the batting in the T20 World Cup with Kohli being the third or backup opener.