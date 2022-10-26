Istanbul Among 5 Venues Shortlisted To Host This Year's IPL Mini Auction: Report

Turkey's iconic city Istanbul has been among the five cities finalised to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction scheduled for December.

Apart from Istanbul, four Indian cities including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad have been shortlisted for this year's IPL auction, according to a PTI report.

However, the final decision on the venue of the auction will be taken in the IPL Governing Council meeting which will be held under the newly-appointed chairman Arun Singh Dhumal.

"No final decision has been taken yet but we are looking at Istanbul. We haven't met the teams and their officials in a relaxed environment since COVID, and this way we will be able to do that," the BCCI official told PTI.

"A final decision will be taken after talking to all stakeholders."

Traditionally, the IPL authorities always thought of taking the auction overseas; on one occasion a workshop was held in Singapore. In another year, the BCCI came close to holding it in London but had to cancel it at the last minute in the face of resistance from a few franchises who had argued that it would be an expensive proposition. With returns from the IPL central revenue tripling lately, particularly after last year's media rights sale, the franchises are now more open to an overseas idea, Cricbuzz reported.

After the extravaganza mega auction last year before the commencement of the IPl 2022, this year's mini auction will likely be a one-day affair.

The 10 teams will have to inform the BCCI about the players they intend to release by November 15. The auction purse was Rs 90 crore last year and it will be increased to Rs 95 crore this year.

(With PTI inputs)