Ishan Kishan Shocked To Know About Rishabh Pant's Accident From Fans | Watch

Ishan Kishan while taking pictures with fans during the Ranji Trophy match against Services. (Photo: Screengrab of Twitter video)

The last Friday of 2022 was not a happy morning for the sports lover as they woke with two tragic news -- Brazil legend Pele's death and Rishabh Pant's horrific car crash. The latter's news shooked the cricket fraternity as wishes poured in for the wicketkeeper's speedy recovery.

Pant met with a freak car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while returning to his home in Roorkee from Delhi. The cricketer was alone in the car as his vehicle lost control and collided with a divider before catching fire on Friday in Haridwar.

The news broke like a fire in the jungle but star batter Ishan Kishan got to know about the shocking news through fans during Jharkhand's Ranji Trophy match against Services at Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur.

Ishan Kishan getting to know about Rishabh Pant's accident through fans. I do understand fan emotions but breaking a news like this in the middle of the game is not a good idea. Few fans realized this and told him to focus on the game. Good on Ishan to maintain his composure. pic.twitter.com/cEG0fd3jYa — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) January 2, 2023

The video which is making rounds on the internet reveals that Ishan was told by fans while he was taking selfies with them. The batter was shocked to receive the news in between the match after a spectator told him, "Bhaiya, Rishabh Pant ka car accident hogya.”

The 25-year-old is stable and is currently undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Dehradun. He has been shifted to a private ward from ICU (Intensive Care Unit) last night.



Pant was rested for the Sri Lanka white-ball series and was supposed to join the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February’s Border Gavaskar Trophy, four-match Test series against Australia.