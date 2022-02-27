New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Explosive wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan on Saturday was hospitalised to the Fortis Hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra following the Indian cricket team's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in second game of the three-match T20I series.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the 23-year-old - who had sustained a head injury during the Indian innings - was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital. However, he was shifted to a normal ward after the computed tomography (CT) scan.

Besides Kishan, Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal was also taken to the hospital after he sustained a thumb injury while fielding in the second T20I.

"I have been attached to the Indian team and I got information that an Indian player, who has sustained a head injury, has been brought in the hospital. His CT scan was conducted and he has been under observation," news agency ANI quoted hospital's Dr Shubham as saying.

"A Sri Lankan player has also been admitted in the hospital, after receiving a thumb injury in the second T20I. We are monitoring everything right now," he added.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets, thanks to Shreyas Iyer who smashed a stylish fifty before all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja slammed 45 in 18 balls. With this win, India also sealed the two-match T20I series (2-0) with a game to go. The third T20I between both sides will be played on Sunday.

Chasing 184, India got off to a bad start as the side lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the first over. Dushmantha Chameera removed Rohit as the batter edged the ball onto the stumps.

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer stitched a 35-run stand but Lahiru Kumara removed the batter in the sixth over. Shreyas and Sanju Samson then carried the innings and accelerated at the right time to get close to the target.

Samson got out in the 13th over as Binura Fernando grabbed a one-handed catch to reduced India to 128/3. However, Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer (74) took India home with an easy win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I. Jadeja and Shreyas stitched an important 58-run stand in 25 balls.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma