Is It Time For Virat Kohli To Think About His T20I Future?

Indian team star Virat Kohli, who has ruled numbers in the game for years, is going through a tough phase in his career due to his mediocre scoring in T20Is. The strike rate has also been dropped to around 100 in the recent times. The circumstances has framed another theory that this year's T20 World Cup in Australia will be Kohli's last shortest format tournament if he fails to improve his batting.

The ageing legend of the game is still putting all his efforts to play all the three formats for the country and until last year he was also captaining the team in all the three formats. The 33-year-old's participation in the shortest format of the game is doubtful post T20 World Cup in Australia as odds are against him. The 33-year-old is himself failing to keep up with the standards he has made for himself.

Kohli's last five T20I scores clearly shows that the pressure is mounting on him to score big runs at an strike rate of above 150 at least. He scored 17, 52, 1, 11 and 35 in his last five T20Is. 35 came off 34 balls against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday while 17 came off 13 balls. The numbers clearly shows apart from getting runs he has to spike up his striking rate in order to maintain his place in the side.

Without a doubt he will travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup and feature in all India's games in the ongoing Asia Cup irrespective of him scoring runs. But the question lies ahead is that what after the T20 World Cup? The answer is clearly not available right now, not from the player nor from the BCCI. The possibilities are either Kohli will call it a day from T20Is to focus on ODIs eyeing next year's 50-over World Cup in India or BCCI itself drops him from the team and start looking for his replacement in the side.

In an recent interview with broadcaster Star Sports, Kohli revealed his recent struggles with mental health issues which forced him to take a month-long break from the cricket. The no. 3 batter is lacking the smootness with which he used to get 20, 30 runs if not half-centuries. Currently, his 20s and 30s are coming off run-a-ball which is not at all acceptable at the crucial position he plays in.

Before the start of the Asia Cup, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said, "He needs to score runs not only for India but for himself. Hopefully it will be a good season for him. We all are confident that he'll come back." Is Ganguly's message an indication that the cricket body wants him to perform either he will be dropped?

Well, only the time will tell what will happen to Kohli's future in T20Is.