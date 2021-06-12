ICC T20I World Cup 2021: Pandya's consistent injuries have forced the team management to make changes in the playing XI, including breaking the combo of 'KulCha', as he is no more able to bowl.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In 2016 when Hardik Pandya made his international debut, many in India thought that the country's wait for a fast-bowling all-rounder has finally come to an end. Pandya also gave impressive performances, with many comparing him with the legendary Kapil Dev. However, since 2018, things have changed for Pandya as he has been struggling with injuries regularly.

Pandya's consistent injuries have forced the team management to make changes in the playing XI, including breaking the combo of 'KulCha', as he is no more able to bowl. However, Pandya is now training hard and working on his fitness and is confident of returning to bowling at full by the T20I World Cup.

Speaking to The Times of India's Sportscast, Pandya expressed confidence that he will be able to bowl in all games of the T20I World Cup, adding that he is working on his fitness.

"Yes, on the bowling front, what matters is how fit I am. Even after my surgery, I didn’t drop my pace. My bowling is related to my fitness. The fitter I get, the better it comes out. Whenever I play, I don’t want to play at 50 per cent. (When) I play, I will play at 100 per cent," he told The Times of India.

The junior Pandya had last bowled for India at the 2019 One-Day International (ODI) World Cup. Since then, India has tried several all-rounders, including Vijay Shankar and Shivam Dube. However, they have failed to win the confidence of the team management. Currently, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are in the fray for the all-rounder's spot in the Indian team.

Meanwhile, the T20I World Cup is scheduled to be held in India from October to November. However, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) is mulling shifting the venue to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while keeping the hosting rights amid fears over the COVID-19 crisis in India. The BCCI is expected to decide about this by the end of this month.

