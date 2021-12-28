Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Tuesday took to social media to share with fans that he and his wife Safa have been blessed with a baby boy.

Sharing a photo where he is seen holding his newborn baby, Irfan wrote, "Safa and me welcome our baby boy SULEIMAN KHAN. Both baby and mother are fine and healthy."

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 28, 2021

The cricketer-turned-commentator got married to Safa in 2016. The couple also has an elder son named Imran Khan Pathan.

Irfan represented India in 29 Test matches and picked up 100 wickets. He also scored 1,105 runs in the format and has a century and six half-centuries to his name. His last Test match came against South Africa in 2008.

Irfan has played 120 ODIs, taking 173 wickets at an average of 29.72. Meanwhile, he has scored 1,544 ODI runs.

He also represented India in 24 T20Is, taking 28 wickets and scoring 172 runs.

Irfan was part of the Indian side that won the inaugural edition of the World T20 in 2007. He is also the only Indian cricketer to take a Test hat-trick in the very first over of the match. His feat came against Pakistan in 2006.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta