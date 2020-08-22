Taking to Twitter, Pathan even shared his retired player's XI with Gautam Gambhir and Virendra Sehwag as openers, Rahul Dravid at number three, followed by VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan, and Pragyan Ojha.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Amid growing calls for a farewell match for MS Dhoni, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan on Saturday proposed a charity-cum farewell match between the present Indian side and the retired players.

“Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn't get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team?”Pathan tweeted.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor retweeted the post, calling it a fabulous idea.

“Fabulous idea @irfanPathan! Every one of you has been a hero for India. This would also be a great return to serious first-class cricket for the current lot, whose skills may have rusted under the #Covid20 #Lockdown!” Tharoor tweeted.

The tweet comes amid the growing calls for hosting a farewell match for former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who retired from the International cricket last week after a stellar career of over 16 years. Posting a video on Instagram, Dhoni -- who last donned the blue jersey against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final -- thanked his fans "for their love and support" while announcing his retirement.

