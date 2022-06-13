Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: The auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) Media Rights concluded on Monday with two different broadcasters winning the bid for TV, included in Package A, and digital rights, included in Package B, separately. The IPL media rights -- TV and Digital -- for the 2023-2027 cycle were sold at Rs 44,075 crores.

The TV Rights were sold at over Rs 57.50 crore per game for a total of over Rs 23,500 crore, while the digital rights were sold at over Rs 48 crore per game for a total of over Rs 19,600 crore. The TV rights were included in Package A while the digital rights were included in Package B.

With this, both the broadcasters can air the league on TV and digital platforms for a five-year cycle, which will start with the 16th edition of the tournament in 2023 till 2027. There were four specific packages -- A, B, C and D -- in which e-auction was conducted or 74 games per season for a five-year period from 2023-to 2027 with a provision of increasing the number of matches to 94 in the final two years.

The process was divided into a total of four packages (A, B, C and D). While package A was exclusive for TV for the Indian subcontinent, package B was for digital-only grouping for the same region. Package C was for 18 non-exclusive matches for an IPL season for the India region, while D included rights for the Rest of the World - both TV and digital.

With the end of the e-auction, media rights of the IPL value grew two and a half times in bidding so far more than what Star India paid in the year 2017. Star India bought IPL media rights for Rs 16,347 crore in 2017. This time the base price was Rs 32,890 crores, almost double the price in 2017.

Meanwhile, the winner of package B can challenge for Package C which has 18 non-exclusive digital rights games for Rs 16 crore per game and subsequently Package D (Overseas TV and Digital combined rights at Rs 3 crore per game) will come up for bidding.

All bidders made separate bids for each package. As per the rules set by the IPL Governing Council, bidders for Package A must have a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore, while those bidding for other packages must Rs 500 crore as their net worth.

The biggest media houses in the country fought their way to earn the right to broadcast the world's richest cricket league on their platform. This year, global giants like Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), Reliance-Viacom 18, Disney Star Network and Sony Network were in the fray to grab the rights to the event.

