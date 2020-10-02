IPL 2020 | ‘A memorable spell for India’: IPL teams pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary
New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Teams participating in the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League on Friday paid tributes to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. The official handles of all eight teams posted quotations and pictures of the Mahatma to commemorate the occasion.
Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a short video on Bapu along with his famous quote, “Strength does not come from physical capacity, it comes from an indomitable will.”“Strength does not come from physical capacity, it comes from an indomitable will.”
“Strength does not come from physical capacity, it comes from an indomitable will.”— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 2, 2020
A saying that holds true in every aspect of our lives. 🙌🏻🙌🏻#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #HappyGandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/Vh0d9gwldh
Kolkata Knight Riders shared the same quote as RCB and wrote, "Bapu ke anmol vachan."
Bapu ke anmol vichar 👓#GandhiJayanti #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/J2kJMiWnvL— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 2, 2020
Delhi Capitals called Mahatma Gandhi a visionary whose virtues, struggles, and principles continue to inspire millions.
"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever."— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 2, 2020
Celebrating the birth anniversary of #MahatmaGandhi, a visionary whose virtues, struggles and principles continue to inspire millions even today 💙#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/PlhTsOkBH2
Mumbai Indians wrote, "to the spell that ensured a win for india".
To the spell that ensured a win for India 🇮🇳#GandhiJayanti2020 pic.twitter.com/AbfZbzBD69— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 2, 2020
Rajasthan Royals superimposed the image of Sanju Samson on Mahatma Gandhi's alonside his quote, "in a gentle way you can shake the world."
Thought of the day, & tomorrow. 💪#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/SkBeoc9w5c
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 2, 2020
Kings XI Punjab posted an image of the Mahatma and wrote, "Strength does not come from physical capacity, it comes from an indomitable will!"
“Strength does not come from physical capacity, it comes from an indomitable will!” #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/LmPHxqrxj4— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 2, 2020
Chennai Super Kings posted Bapu's image alongside his famous quote "the future depends on what you do today."
Timeless words from the man for all times. Super #GandhiJayanti! #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/yzc9WXZryo— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 2, 2020
Posted By: Lakshay Raja