New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Teams participating in the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League on Friday paid tributes to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. The official handles of all eight teams posted quotations and pictures of the Mahatma to commemorate the occasion.

Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a short video on Bapu along with his famous quote, “Strength does not come from physical capacity, it comes from an indomitable will.”“Strength does not come from physical capacity, it comes from an indomitable will.” 

Kolkata Knight Riders shared the same quote as RCB and wrote, "Bapu ke anmol vachan."

Delhi Capitals called Mahatma Gandhi a visionary whose virtues, struggles, and principles continue to inspire millions.

Mumbai Indians wrote, "to the spell that ensured a win for india".

 

Rajasthan Royals superimposed the image of Sanju Samson on Mahatma Gandhi's alonside his quote, "in a gentle way you can shake the world."

Kings XI Punjab posted an image of the Mahatma and wrote, "Strength does not come from physical capacity, it comes from an indomitable will!"

Chennai Super Kings posted Bapu's image alongside his famous quote "the future depends on what you do today."

