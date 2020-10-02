The official handles of all eight Indian Premier League teams posted quotations and pictures of the Mahatma to commemorate the occasion.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Teams participating in the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League on Friday paid tributes to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. The official handles of all eight teams posted quotations and pictures of the Mahatma to commemorate the occasion.

Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a short video on Bapu along with his famous quote, “Strength does not come from physical capacity, it comes from an indomitable will.”“Strength does not come from physical capacity, it comes from an indomitable will.”

A saying that holds true in every aspect of our lives. 🙌🏻🙌🏻#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #HappyGandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/Vh0d9gwldh — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 2, 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders shared the same quote as RCB and wrote, "Bapu ke anmol vachan."

Delhi Capitals called Mahatma Gandhi a visionary whose virtues, struggles, and principles continue to inspire millions.

"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever."



Celebrating the birth anniversary of #MahatmaGandhi, a visionary whose virtues, struggles and principles continue to inspire millions even today 💙#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/PlhTsOkBH2 — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 2, 2020

Mumbai Indians wrote, "to the spell that ensured a win for india".

To the spell that ensured a win for India 🇮🇳#GandhiJayanti2020 pic.twitter.com/AbfZbzBD69 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 2, 2020

Rajasthan Royals superimposed the image of Sanju Samson on Mahatma Gandhi's alonside his quote, "in a gentle way you can shake the world."

Thought of the day, & tomorrow. 💪#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/SkBeoc9w5c

— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 2, 2020

Kings XI Punjab posted an image of the Mahatma and wrote, "Strength does not come from physical capacity, it comes from an indomitable will!"

“Strength does not come from physical capacity, it comes from an indomitable will!” #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/LmPHxqrxj4 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 2, 2020

Chennai Super Kings posted Bapu's image alongside his famous quote "the future depends on what you do today."

Timeless words from the man for all times. Super #GandhiJayanti! #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/yzc9WXZryo — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 2, 2020

Posted By: Lakshay Raja