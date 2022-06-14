New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday announced that Star India has won the domestic TV rights for IPL for the 2023-27 cycle with their bid of Rs 23,575 crores, while Viacom18 bagged the digital rights with its winning bid of Rs 23,758 crores. The IPL media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle fetched BCCI a total of 48,390 crores. These media rights are now reserved for the 5-year period, starting in 2023.

The Package A (of TV) has been sold to Star India at Rs 23,575 crore which is Rs 57.5 crore per match and Package B of Digital Rights as well as Package C for selected 18 games in digital space for India each season has been sold to Viacom-18 at Rs 23,758. Reliance-owned Viacom-18 also won Australia, South Africa and United Kingdom rights. Times have got MENA (Middle East North Africa) and the United States and the Rest of the World Rights.

The deal for packages A and B is for 410 matches across five years with 74 matches each in 2023 and 2024 and 84 each in 2025 and 2026. The 2027 edition will have 94 games.

Sharing all the info on Twitter, Jay Shah wrote, "I am thrilled to announce that STAR INDIA wins India TV rights with their bid of ₹23,575 crores. The bid is a direct testimony to the BCCI's organizational capabilities despite two pandemic years."

"Since its inception, the IPL has been synonymous with growth & today is a red-letter day for India Cricket, with Brand IPL touching a new high with e-auction resulting in INR 48,390 cr value. IPL is now the 2nd most valued sporting league in the world in terms of per match value," Shah added.

"Viacom18 bags digital rights with its winning bid of ₹23,758 cr. India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential. The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision."

The value of per IPL match made more than a 100 per cent jump from previous Rs 54.5 crore to above Rs 114 crore (approx). Globally, the per match value (USD 14.61 million) in IPL is second only to NFL where every match is worth USD 17 million.

The media rights value has grown more than two-and-a-half times than what Star India paid in the year 2017.

The process was divided into a total of four packages (A, B, C and D). Package A was exclusive for TV (broadcast) for the Indian subcontinent while package B was for digital-only grouping for the same region.

There were four specific packages in which e-auction was conducted for 74 games per season for a five-year period with a provision of increasing the number of matches to 94 in the final two years.

Package C is for 18 selected games in each season for digital space. In Package D all games will be for combined TV and digital rights for overseas markets. All bidders made separate bids for each package.

