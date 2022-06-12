Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: The highly-awaited media rights auction for the Indian Premier League for the next five years (2023-27) began today (June 12) at around 11 am with various high-profile bidders in the fray. Four bidders including Viacom18, Disney Star, Zee and Sony are among the bidders for today's IPL e-auction of media rights. The successful bidders will have the right to broadcast the matches. ,

"Four firms have been shortlisted for bidding as they filed their final bids and soon we will reveal the name of winner. The four shortlisted are Viacom 18, Disney Star, Sony and Zee," news agency ANI quoted a source as saying.

Amazon had pulled out of the Indian Premier League media rights auction race, leaving the field to its rivals which include Walt Disney Co. which owns Disney-Star and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd. through Viacom18/Reliance.

Many big names in the entertainment industry came forward to grab the media rights of the mega event, but according to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources, an ace industrial house of the country could win the bid as they have shown keen interest in the league for a long time and are also part of the league.

With the league becoming bigger and adding value every year, the media rights for the current cycle are expected to end with some big numbers. The current bidders will win the rights to broadcast the league for a five-year cycle, which will start with the 16th edition of the tournament in 2023 till 2027.

When the e-auction will start?

The e-auction of IPL media rights for the next five years began today at around 11 am in Mumbai. The BCCI has announced no deadline for the e-auction meaning the process could continue for multiple days or till when all bids have been placed.

How the e-auction will be conducted?

There are four specific packages in which e-auction will be conducted or 74 games per season for a five-year period from 2023-to 2027 with a provision of increasing the number of matches to 94 in the final two years. The process has been divided into a total of four packages (A, B, C and D).

Package A is exclusive for TV for the Indian subcontinent while package B is for digital-only grouping for the same region. C is for 18 non-exclusive matches for an IPL season for the India region and D includes rights for the Rest of the World - both TV and digital.

The four packages have a different base price for each match. The interested party will have to place at least the cumulative base price amount (base price for each package X 74 matches)

Base price for each package:

Package A: Rs 49 crore/match (Television rights)

Package B: Rs 33 crore/match (Digital rights)

Package C: Rs 11 crore/match

Package D: Rs 3 crore/match

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan