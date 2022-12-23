IPL History's 3 Most Expensive Buys Happen Within Minutes At Mini-Auction 2023

Indian Premier League 2023 Auction on Friday made history for the obvious reason -- of its money-spending power. England all-rounder Sam Curran grabbed headlines for becoming the most expensive player in IPL history as he was bought at a whopping price of Rs 18.50 Cr by Punjab Kings breaking the previous record of South African Chris Morris (16.25 Cr).

It was not only Curran who shattered records but also the other all-rounders Cameron Green and Ben Stokes who were sold to Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings for Rs 17.5 Cr and Rs 16.25 Cr, becoming the three most expensive buys of IPL auction history. This all happened within 30 minutes during the second set of players which included all-rounders.

It was expected that the all-rounders will be in high demand during the auction but no one predicted that it will become the historic purchase of the tournament's history.

Curran was the player of the tournament in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 which England won by five wickets after defeating Pakistan in the final. He scalped 13 wickets in the showpiece tournament including 3/12 in the summit clash.

On the other hand, Stokes has been the mainstay in the England squad and is a utility all-rounder with a lot of T20 experience.

Australia all-rounder Cameroon Green has joined the most successful side of IPL - Mumbai Indians -- for his inaugural season. The 23-year-old has a promising career across all formats for Australia so far and became a regular member of the side.

In eight T20Is for Australia, Green scored 139 runs while also got five wickets.