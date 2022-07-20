IPL Franchise Owners Buy All Six Teams In South Africa T20 League

All the six teams in the new South African T20 league which is set to be held next year have been bought by owners of the franchises in the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and co-owners of Delhi Capitals on Wednesday were announced as the winners of the bidding war on team rights for the SA T20 league.

Reliance Industries Limited, which owns IPL's most successful team Mumbai Indians, bought the Newlands franchise of the league which is scheduled to get underway in January next year. The owners of IPL heavyweights Chennai Super Kings purchased the Johannesburg franchise while JSW Sports, which owns Delhi Capitals, bagged Pretoria.

The owners of IPL's Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals successfully bid for the Durban, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) and Paarl franchises, respectively.

"This is truly an exciting time for South African cricket; the overwhelming interest shows that the country remains valued in the global cricketing eco-system," league commissioner Graeme Smith said in a statement.

"The strong sports background of the respective owners and the global brands they manage ensures that South African cricket and the broader industry will benefit from their expertise and resources, as they bring stability and experience to the league."

"We have already contracted a number of leading international players who will be announced shortly," added the former South Africa captain.

“I’m delighted to welcome our new T20 team to the Reliance family! We are excited to take the Mumbai Indians’ brand of fearless and entertaining cricket to South Africa, a nation that loves cricket as much as we do in India! South Africa has a strong sporting ecosystem, and we look forward to exploring the power and potential of this collaboration. As we grow MI's global cricketing footprint, we remain committed to spreading joy and cheer through sport!" said Nita Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries.

"With our South African franchise, we now have three T20 teams across three countries. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and depth of knowledge in the cricket ecosystem & brand Mumbai Indians to help build the team and provide fans with some of the best cricketing experiences," said Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio.

For the unversed, three IPL franchise owners - of Kolkata, Rajasthan and Punjab - also own teams in the Caribbean Premier League. The Kolkata franchise, owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla is also involved in the franchise-based Major League Cricket in the United States.