IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming And Date: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast Online And On TV

IPL 2023 Auction: Flags representing all the teams displayed at the bidding podium during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Auction in Bengaluru. (ANI Photo)

The Indian Premier League Auction 2023 is all set to take place in Kochi on December 23 where 405 cricketers will go under the hammer for 87 spots.

Ten teams will eye to bag their favourite players into their squad for the next year's tournament which will have the provision of tactical substitutes. The official Twitter handle of the IPL broke the news earlier this month but the rules for the tactical substitute is yet to be announced.

"From the IPL 2023 season a tactical concept will be introduced to add a new dimension to the IPL, wherein one substitution player per team will be able to take a more active part in an IPL match," the official handle of IPL had tweeted.

Initially, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the list of 991 players. Later, 36 additional players were requested by teams, which are added into the final list which makes a total of 405 players which will be presented at the IPL 2023 Auction.

273 Indian and 132 overseas players are part of the IPL 2023 Auction while four players are from associate nations.

IPL has always picked promising talents and nurtured them into big stars since its inception and this was the only moto of the tournament. This time too, 282 uncapped players will try their luck in the auction. Four uncapped players from associate nations will also hope for a spot in the team squad.

A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket.

11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.



IPL Auction 2023: Start Date and Time

The IPL Auction 2023 will take place on December 23 in Kochi. The event will commence at 14:30 IST.

IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming On TV And Online: Details

The live telecast of IPL Auction 2023 will be broadcasted on Star Sports channels while online viewers can watch the bidding action live on JioCinema.