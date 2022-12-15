IPL Auction 2023: Afghanistan's Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar Youngest To Test His Luck In Kochi

Ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), ten franchises will have the last chance to bolster their squads in the next week's auction in Kochi. A total of 405 players have been shortlisted for the available 87 spots. Afghanistan's uncapped spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar is the youngest player to register himself for the auction.

The 15-year-old bowls right-arm off-spin and had earlier registered himself for Australia's Big Bash League where he failed to find any bid.

Ghazanfar has enrolled himself for a base price of Rs 20 lakh. The 6.2 feet tall bowler initially started his career as a fast bowler because of his gifted height advantage but later switched to spin after guidance from former Afghan skipper Dawlat Ahmadzai.

“I started with tennis ball cricket and would play in my neighborhood, but under the guidance of my coach, I started bowling spin, and soon, I developed an action, and there hasn’t been any looking back since,” Ghazanfar told Sportstar from Kabul on Tuesday.

The teenager draws inspiration from experienced India spinner Ravinchandran Ashwin.

“Ashwin has been a champion spinner for India, and I like his variations. I have always considered him my inspiration,” Ghazanfar said.



Ghazanfar hails from Zurmat district in Paktia province of Afghanistan and hopes to play for the national team one day.

"I have played a fair bit of junior cricket, and my ultimate target is to play for Afghanistan. The IPL will help me improve my game as I would be able to learn quite a few things from the Indian and overseas players, and I am really looking forward to the experience. I hope to get picked by a franchise,” he said.

Ghazanfar's IPL fate will be decided on Friday, December 23 when teams will break their banks to get their combination right.