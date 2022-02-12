Bengaluru | Jagran Sports Desk: Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became the most sought after Indian face on the inaugural day of IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru. With base price of INR 2 crore, Kishan finally ended up being sold at INR 15.25 crore into the star-studded line up of Mumbai Indians.

Kishan went under hammer and what followed was an intense battle between four IPL franchises: Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

It began with Mumbai Indians being joined by Punjab Kings but the latter quickly backed down in its bid to include star wicketkeeper into its line-up. But it wasn’t over until newly minted IPL franchise Gujarat Titans too joined the race and gave Mumbai Indians a run to open its bank coffers effectively raising Kishan’s IPL worth above INR 10 crore. Titans too backed down but in an exciting turn of developments, Sunrisers Hyderabad joined Mumbai Indians in bidding competition to get Ishan Kishan.

Mumbai Indians finally re-signed Ishan Kishan for a whopping INR 15.25 Crore. Kishan, thus, became the most expensive Indian buy after Yuvraj Singh in IPL.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma