IPL 2023: 'World Won't End If Jasprit Bumrah Doesn't Play Seven Games With Jofra Archer', Says Aakash Chopra

Former India player Aakash Chopra feels that Jasprit Bumrah fitness will be constantly monitored by the BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India) throughout the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have to abide by it. He added that in case Bumrah feels any discomfort, BCCI won't release him.

"You're an Indian player first and then you play for your franchise. So if Bumrah feels any discomfort, the BCCI will step in and tell the franchise that we are not going to release him. The world won't end if he doesn't play seven games with Jofra Archer." said Chopra in conversation with Sportkeeda.

Chopra also added that the MI will have no choice but to pay heed to BCCI's opinion. Calling Bumrah a 'national treasure', Chopra was skeptical whether he will play all the IPL matches or not.

"At the same time, when you're fit, you want to keep on playing as that only makes you better. So I definitely feel MI will pay heed to it if BCCI steps in because he is a national treasure and things aren't as difficult to manage as they seem to be at the moment."

"If he is fit, he will go and play those games (Irani Trophy and County cricket). But the IPL is still a month away and we don't even know if he will play all games. The WTC final is three months away. So it's too early to say anything."

After recovering from a back injury sustained in September, Bumrah was all set to join the Indian team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

But he was withdrawn on the eve of the ODI series, with the BCCI citing the need for him to build bowling resilience, calling the decision a precautionary measure. There are reports that Bumrah will join the MI squad to play IPL 2023, however, nothing of that sort has been confirmed by BCCI.