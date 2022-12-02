IPL 2023 To Have Tactical Substitutes Alike 'Impact Player' In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Indian Premier League on Friday confirmed that the upcoming 2023 season of the tournament will have a tactical substitution which will be similar to 'Impact Player' which was introduced by the BCCI in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season.

"From the IPL 2023 season a tactical concept will be introduced to add a new dimension to the IPL, wherein one substitution player per team will be able to take a more active part in an IPL match," the official Twitter handle of IPL said in a post.

Ahead of the next season, the IPL mini-auction is scheduled to take place in Kochi on December 23 for which 991 players have registered including 277 overseas players.

BCCI sent a note to IPL franchises in which it shared the concept of tactical substitute which will be introduced in the 2023 season.

"Also note that from IPL 2023 Season a tactical/strategic concept will be introduced to add a new dimension to IPL, wherein one substitute player per team will be able to take a more active part in an IPL match. The regulations pertaining to the same will be issued shortly," ESPNcricinfo quoted BCCI as saying in a note sent to the IPL franchises on Thursday.

During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, teams named four substitutes in their team sheet at the toss, and were allowed to use one of them as their Impact Player. The Impact Player could replace any member of the playing XI at any point before the end of the 14th over of either innings, and was allowed to bat and bowl his full allotment of overs.

The rules for the tactical substitute are yet to be announced but the official Twitter handle IPL has hinted that it will be somewhat similar to 'Impact Player' which was used in the domestic season.

In Australia's Big Bash League, the X-Factor rule allows a team to substitute the member of their playing XI at the halfway point - the ten-over mark in a full T20 game - of the first innings.